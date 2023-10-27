Para Asian Games: Shuttler duo of Nitesh-Tarun claim yet another gold for India

Hangzhou: Gold medals kept piling in India’s record medal tally as the shuttler duo of Nitesh Kumar and Tarun claimed gold in the men’s doubles SL3-SL4 event in the ongoing 4th Asian Para Games on Friday.

In the first set, they struggled to claim points against the Indonesian pair of Fredy and Dwiyoko. Within a blink of an eye, they lost the first set by 21-9.

But they braced themselves for the next two sets winning the second and deciding set by 21-19 and 22-20 to clinch the gold medal.

Following Pramod Bhagat’s success at the beginning of Friday, Suhas Yathiraj produced an exceptional performance on the court with a remarkable comeback victory.

While facing Malaysia’s Burhanuddin Mohd Amin, Suhas struggled to secure points in the first set. Amin looked comfortable and played each shot with composure. He went on to clinch the first set 21-13.

But in the next two sets, Suhas shifted gears to clinch them to claim a 2-1 victory. Unlike the first set, it was Suhas who made Amin work hard for each point and took away the second set 21-18. In the deciding set, he completely swept away the Malaysian shuttler to clinch a 21-9 victory.

Pramod edged past his national compatriot Nitesh Kumar with a scoreline of 2-1 to add another gold to India’s consistently rising medal tally.

Pramod set the tone of the final after earning a hard-fought victory in the first set with 22-20 to go one up in the game.

Nitesh bounced back in the second set to bring the game back to parity with a 21-18 scoreline. But bringing his experience into play Pramod took away the deciding set with a 21-19 win to emerge victorious in the final with a 2-1 victory.

Earlier in the day, Sheetal Devi kicked off the day on a remarkable note as she bagged the coveted gold medal in the women’s compound open event.

Sheetal Devi with a scintillating display in archery claimed a gold medal by defeating Singapore’s Alim Nur Syahidah in the women’s compound open event.

It was a closely fought contest as Alim Nur with her precision took a point lead in the first three sets. She enjoyed a three-point lead after the conclusion of the first three sets with the final two sets remaining.

Sheetal produced back-to-back perfect scores to clinch the game with Alim Nur missing the mark in a couple of shots. In the end, she emerged victorious with an overall score of 144-142.