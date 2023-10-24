Para Asian Games: Simran Vats clinches silver in women’s 100m T12 event

Hangzhou: India’s Simran Vats with a stellar performance bagged a silver medal in the women’s 100m T12 event on Tuesday in the ongoing 4th Asian Para Games.

With an impressive timing of 12.68s, Simran claimed the silver medal falling short of the gold medal marginally by 0.16s. Indonesia’s Ni Made Arianti Putri broke the Asian Para Games record timing to claim the gold medal.

The previous record was held by China’s Guohua Zhou for nine years with a timing of 12.56s. Putri bested the timing and set a new record of 12.52s.

Earlier in the day, Manish Kaurav clinched a bronze medal in the Canoe Men’s KL3 Final event to open India’s medal count on Day 2.

Manish clocked 44.605s to secure a podium finish falling short of the gold by just 2.347s. Uzbekistan’s Khasan Kuldashev bagged the gold medal with a timing of 42.258s. While Kazakhstan’s Zhalgas Taikenov settled for a silver medal with a timing of 44.605s.

While, Prachi Yadav after bagging a silver on Day 1 in the women’s VL2 final, topped the women’s KL2 event with a timing of 54.962s to bag a gold medal. China’s Shanshan Wang took away the silver medal with a timing of 55.674s. While Iran’s Roya Soltani settled for bronze by clocking 56.714s.

The Indian contingent will be keen to replicate the success of Day 1 as they ended with 17 medals – 6 gold, 6 silver and 5 bronze.

This time India have sent 303 athletes – 191 men and 112 women – to the fourth edition of the Asian Para Games which is the largest contingent to the continental event.

At the 2018 Asian Para Games, India sent a total of 190 athletes and returned with 72 medals, including 15 gold, for their best performance at the quadrennial event.

