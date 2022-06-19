Parineeti Chopra collects plastic waste from ocean while scuba diving

By T Ivan Nischal Published: Published Date - 12:00 PM, Sun - 19 June 22

Mumbai: Actress Parineeti Chopra, who is also a certified scuba diving instructor, shared a video of herself collecting plastic waste and debris from the ocean.

The actress was seen picking items that were discarded in the ocean in the clip.

The actor shared the video on her Instagram account and wrote: “Had fun diving, but also did an important Dive Against Debris. Join me in creating ocean change.”

In the short clip, the ‘Ishaqzaade’ star was seen picking face mask, cans and plastic among other items from the ocean and showing it to the camera. She even shook her head in disappointment.

A caption on the video read: “About 14 million tons of plastic ends up in the ocean every year. By the year 2020, the amount of plastic in the ocean is expected to quadruple. This could cause the extinction of thousands of species of marine life.

“Some of these species include sea turtles, dolphins, and seals. Luckily, divers can help to save the ocean and these species through Dive Against Debris.

“Since the program’s launch, 90,000 visitors to the ocean have removed 2 million pieces of garbage from the water. I’m happy to have done my part in helping to save the ocean.”

On the acting front, Parineeti will be next seen in ‘Uunchai’, which also stars Anupam Kher, Amitabh Bachchan and Boman Irani.