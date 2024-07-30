Paris Olympics: Manu, Sarabjot win second bronze in 10m air pistol mixed team

Indian pair defeated South Koreans 16-10 to earn the country its second medal at quadrennial showpiece

By PTI Published Date - 30 July 2024, 02:40 PM

Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh celebrate after winning bronze in the 10m air pistol mixed team event at the 2024 Summer Olympics on Tuesday in Chateauroux, France. Photo: AP/PTI

Chateauroux (France): Manu Bhaker was composure personified while Sarabjot Singh played an ideal foil as the pair won the 10m air pistol mixed team bronze defeating South Korea to script history at the Olympics here on Tuesday.

The Indian pair defeated the Koreans 16-10 to earn the country its second medal at the quadrennial showpiece, and in the process made Bhaker the first Indian post-Independence to bag two medals in a single edition of the Games.

She had earlier bagged the bronze medal in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the same venue.

British-Indian athlete Norman Pritchard had won two silver medals in 200m sprint and 200m hurdles at the 1900 Olympics but that achievement had come in the pre-Independence era.