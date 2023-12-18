Parliament security breach case: Delhi Police recover Neelam’s old diary, some books from her residence in Jind

Neelam Azad is one of the accused who was involved in the Parliament security breach on December 13, 2023.

Published Date - 10:39 AM, Mon - 18 December 23

A video grab shows an unidentified man jumping from the visitors gallery of Lok Sabha, after which a slight commotion occurred in the House during the Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Jind: The Delhi police special team after searching Parliament Breach case accused Neelam Azad’s residence in Haryana’s Jind took away with them Neelam’s old diary and some books.

Neelam’s brother Ramniwas, while speaking to ANI about the police search at the residence, said, “The police have taken Neelam’s old diary which also has contact numbers of her friends and some of her books which were on government and farmers.” He further said, “The police also asked about two or three accounts of her which are in different banks. They have also taken bank account details with them.” On being asked about interrogation from family members, Neelam’s brother said, “I was at my home along with my wife and mother when the police carried on the search but none of us were interrogated or asked about anything by officials from the police team.” As per the information received from Neelam’s brother, the team that came for the search consisted of eight male officers and two female officers.

Further speaking about the request to meet Neelam, the brother said that the police team has told them that their request to meet Neelam can be accepted only after the court’s approval.

Accused Neelam Azad’s parents have filed an application in the Patiala House Court of Delhi, seeking a copy of the FIR registered against her and others. Parents also seek court direction from Delhi Police to allow them to meet with Neelam during the remand period.

Neelam Azad is booked under various sections of the IPC and Unlawful Activities Prevention Act and is a resident of Ghaso village in Jind.

The Patiala House Court on Saturday issued notice to the Special Cell of Delhi Police on an application moved by one of the accused, Neelam Azad’s parents, seeking a copy of FIR registration under various sections of the IPC and UAPA in connection with the Parliament security breach case.

Meanwhile, after interrogating Sagar Sharma, another accused in the Parliament security breach case, Delhi Police reached Lucknow, where Sharma had a video conference with his family members.

Delhi Police Inspector Sanjeev said, “We have come to the Manak Nagar police station for paperwork. Some of Sagar Sharma’s clothes were recovered from his residence. The goods have been confiscated. We and our team also went for questioning at the Sadana Shoe store located in Alambagh, from where Sagar Sharma had purchased the shoes.” Shop owner Deepak Sadna said, “Police came and investigated about Sagar with me for three hours. Sagar had taken two pairs of shoes worth Rs 600 from here. Police have also taken the CCTV footage of my shop. I don’t know Sagar.” Earlier, the phone parts of the accused that were burned down by the alleged mastermind, Lalit Jha, were recovered from Rajasthan, police sources said on Sunday.

All the phone parts were found in burnt condition; however, Delhi Police is yet to recover Jha’s phone.

Delhi Police sources revealed earlier that Lalit Jha, the accused in the Parliament security breach incident, destroyed five mobile phones before arriving in Delhi, and was misleading the investigating team.

Before the security breach, the four accused had handed over their phones to Jha to prevent crucial investigation details from reaching the police, anticipating their arrest.

“Lalit Jha destroyed not four but five mobile phones after fleeing to Rajasthan’s Kuchaman,” said police sources.

Earlier, Patiala House Court here on Saturday granted seven-day custody of Mahesh Kumawat, the sixth accused in the Parliament security breach case, to the police.

Six people–Neelam Azad, Mahesh Kumawat, Lalit Jha, Sagar Sharma, Manoranjan D and Amol Shinde are accused in the Parliament security breach case.

Delhi Police sought 15 days of custodial remand for accused Mahesh Kumawat. He is the sixth accused arrested in the case.

The other five accused, including Lalit Jha, have already been taken into police custody.

The Patiala House Court on Friday granted seven-day custody of Lalit Jha, the accused in the Parliament security breach case.

The security breach happened on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack on December 13.

Two people–Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D–jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour, released yellow gas from canisters and shouted anti-establishment slogans before being overpowered by the MPs.

Outside it, in another incident, two protestors — Neelam (42) and Amol (25)–protested outside the Parliament with similar gas canisters. However, all four were sent to the seven-day custody of the Delhi Police Special Cell on Thursday.