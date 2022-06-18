Parth Velani on disrupting the world of Social Media Marketing

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:31 PM, Sat - 18 June 22

Hyderabad: Social Media Marketing is one such field which is growing tremendously and Parth Velani, the prominent personality in the world of social media marketing & network marketing. Hailing from Bhavnagar, Parth has established his own brand and today he is known for taking every business to the success they deserve.

Passionate for traveling and photography, Parth has been to many places and has experienced a lot in his life. He says, “Traveling to different places has allowed me to know a lot about people and culture. Though not many people might be aware of it but knowing about people and the way they think helps in building your business strategies and dealing with people. ”

Today not only has he onboarded Indian clients but Parth & his entire team have worked with various international clients and have solved their business requirements to boost their overall productivity.

Leadership is one quality which helps you to build up your personality and no one knows this better than Parth himself. Born with leadership qualities, Parth has not only led several projects and drove them to success but has also helped various people working with him by enhancing their skills. He says, ” I believe that a good leader is someone who has the ability to work with people, enhance their skills and be the most reliable person in the room.” Adding to it he also said, ” My Entrepreneurial experience not only taught me to be a great leader but also to be one of the most eminent personalities.”

Unlike everyone’s belief, Parth surely has had his own share of struggles. Being an excellent communicator and a driven personality has benefitted him in his career and today he is one of the most renowned digital marketer we have.

Parth is aware of the rising competition and is constantly upgrading his skills to ensure he remains ahead of people in all aspects. There is no debate on the fact that life will never be easy but his experiential learnings and his zeal to keep going against all odds will allow him to be the top digital marketer.