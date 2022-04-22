Patient from Bangladesh undergoes surgery at SLG Hospitals

Published Date - 03:56 PM, Fri - 22 April 22

Hyderabad: Orthopaedic surgeons at SLG Hospitals, Nizampet, on Friday announced they have successfully treated a 38-year-old patient from Bangladesh, Md SM Mamunul Haque, who suffered an accident that resulted in a badly fractured knee.

Mamunul struggled to find proper cure for his knee fracture in Bangladesh and was brought to Hyderabad for expert advice and treatment, hospitals officials said.

Dr. Jagan Mohan Reddy, senior orthopedic and joint replacement surgeon, SLG Hospitals said, “the patient failed to find the right healthcare institution in Bangladesh where he could have got treated and after more than three months of delay, he was recommended to SLG Hospitals where we assessed the exact condition of the deformed knee and undertook surgical procedure to fix the fractures.”

After the surgery, Mamunul made good progress and was discharged two days after the procedure. “The patient’s condition was reassessed earlier this week, and he is walking fine, and is all set to return to his country,” added Dr. Reddy.

