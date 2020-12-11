Patty Jenkins to direct new ‘Star Wars’ movie

The studio also aims to start a new franchise with the adaptation of author Tomi Adeyemi’s New York Times bestselling novel “Children of Blood & Bone”.

Los Angeles: “Wonder Woman” director Patty Jenkins is entering the galaxy far, far away with a new “Star Wars” feature as Disney-owned Lucasfilm unveiled its upcoming slate of project for the coming years.The announcements were made by Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy during Disney’s Investor Day presentation on Thursday.

Titled “Rogue Squadron”, the new movie will introduce a new generation of starfighter pilots as they earn their wings and risk their lives in a boundary-pushing, high-speed thrill-ride, and move the saga into the future era of the galaxy, as per the official plotline released by Lucasfilm.

It will mark the first feature film in the long-running franchise to be directed by a woman.

Jenkins, who is currently awaiting the release of “Wonder Woman 1984”, starring Gal Gadot and Chris Pine, posted a video on Twitter, saying that as a daughter of fighter pilot father, she always wanted to make the “greatest fighter pilot movie”.

“Rogue Squadron” will be released in 2023.The film joins Taika Waititi’s untitled “Star Wars” movie, which the studio is also currently developing.

Kennedy said Waititi’s “Star Wars” project will be “fresh, unexpected, and unique”.

“His enormous talent and sense of humour will ensure that audiences are in for an unforgettable ride,” she added.

In another major announcement, Kennedy said actor Hayden Christensen will reprise his role of Anakin Skywalker aka Darth Vader in Ewan McGregor’s “Obi-Wan Kenobi” series.

The two actors had famously featured together in George Lucas’ “Star Wars” prequel trilogy, which included the films “The Phantom Menace”, “Attack of the Clones” and “Revenge of the Sith”.

Set to debut on streamer Disney Plus, “Obi-Wan Kenobi” will take place 10 years after the dramatic events of “Revenge of the Sith”.

“It was such an incredible journey playing Anakin Skywalker. Of course, Anakin and Obi-Wan weren’t on the greatest of terms when we last saw them…”It will be interesting to see what an amazing director like Deborah Chow has in store for us all. I’m excited to work with Ewan again. It feels good to be back,” Christensen said.

The series will be directed by Deborah Chow, who previously helmed two episodes of the hit show “The Mandalorian”.Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni, the team behind Disney Plus’ “The Mandalorian”, are simultaneously developing two more spinoff series set within the same timeline at the streamer.Rosario Dawson, who finally played the live-action version of her fan-favourite character Ahsoka Tano in “The Mandalorian”, will be headlining one of the series.

Titled “Ahsoka”, the show will be written by Filoni, who will also executive produce along with Favreau.The duo will also work on “Rangers of the New Republic”, a new live-action series that will intersect with future stories and culminate into a climactic story event.

Lucasfilm has also announced a standalone series on classic character Lando Calrissian. The series, titled “Lando”, is being written by Justin Simien.In another revelation, the studio said that actor Diego Luna’s “Rogue One” spin-off series has been officially titled “Andor”.Luna is reprising his character of rebel spy Cassian Andor in the series, which started production in London last month.

Created by Jared Bush, the show will also feature Stellan Skarsgard, Adria Arjona, Fiona Shaw, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, and Genevieve O’Reilly with Alan Tudyk reprising his role of K-2SO.

“Russian Doll” creator Leslye Headland will tackle “The Acolyte” for the studio.

The show, described as a mystery-thriller, will take the audience into a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging dark side powers in the final days of the High Republic era.

“These interconnected shows, along with future stories, will excite new audiences, embrace our most passionate fans, and will culminate in a climactic story event,” said Kennedy.

The Lucasfilm executive also shared update on other studio properties, including the “Indiana Jones” franchise.Filmmaker James Mangold, known for movies such as “Logan” and “Ford vs Ferrari”, will directed the fifth instalment of the “Indiana Jones” series.

Veteran actor Harrison Ford, who headlined the franchise since its inception, will return as the bullwhip-wielding adventurer.The long-delayed film will finally commence shooting in spring of 2021 and Lucasfilm plans to release it in 2022.

The studio also aims to start a new franchise with the adaptation of author Tomi Adeyemi’s New York Times bestselling novel “Children of Blood & Bone”.The movie, which will be developed by Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, will focus on a young African girl’s heart-racing quest to restore magic to her forsaken people, the Maji.