‘Pavitra Rishta’ director Kushal Zaveri on new web series ‘Crashh’

“The best part about web series is that you know the story from start to end. You get more time for detailing, workshops with the actors, a good budget to work with, and many more benefits than a TV show,” Zaveri said.

By | Published: 7:24 pm

Mumbai: Kushal Zaveri, who directed the late Sushant Singh-starrer TV show Pavitra Rishta, is currently working on his upcoming web series Crashh. He says the best part about the series is you know the story from start to end.

“The best part about web series is that you know the story from start to end. You get more time for detailing, workshops with the actors, a good budget to work with, and many more benefits than a TV show,” Zaveri said.

He also shared some interesting anecdotes while working on the series, which features Anushka Sen, Rohan Mehra, Aditi Sharma and Zain Imam among others.

“The actors were great, we did workshops with Preeti Gupta, and there’s no doubt she is very good at what she does. I believe the main highlight of ‘Crashh’ will be the performances of the actors. We, as a team, feel we’ve got good actors. All of them have co-operated very well, and we have shot on crazy extra shifts. Thanks to their support, our shoot will be over in a week,” Zaveri added.

Crashh is scheduled to release on February 14, on Alt Balaji and Zee5.