Paytm Money to facilitate investments in IPO

By | Published: 7:12 pm

New Delhi: Fintech major Paytm on Monday said its wholly-owned subsidiary Paytm Money will now facilitate investments in Initial Public Offers (IPOs).

Paytm Money has enabled investors to instantly apply for all the latest IPOs via UPI ID, linked to their bank accounts to quickly complete the application process. The platform offers an interface to make changes, cancel or reapply the bidding application within the IPO window.

“The Indian start-up ecosystem has a growing appetite for entering the capital market, now more companies want to raise capital from a broader set of investors with a public listing. Likewise, investors are also increasingly willing to diversify their portfolio,” Paytm Money CEO Varun Sridhar said.

This presents a big opportunity and the company intends to make the process more accessible to citizens, he added.

“In the near future, we plan to launch IPO funding, derivatives trading, margin finance and a host of other value-adding features to make investing seamless and convenient. This is aligned with our mission to drive financial inclusion across the country,” he said.