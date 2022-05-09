Peddapalli: Young innovator gets exclusive world records certificate

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:58 PM, Mon - 9 May 22

Collector Dr Sangeetha Satyanarayana presenting certificate to young innovator Bhagath Prashanth in Peddapalli on Monday

Peddapalli: The novel gadget ‘emergency bike piston air device’ designed to fill air in any punched tyre got the prestigious Exclusive World Records certificate. A polytechnic diploma holder from Godavarikhani town, B Bhagath Prashanth has invented the device which secured the exclusive world records certificate.

Bhagath Prashanth first time displayed the device in the district level completion conducted as part of Intinta Innovator programme during the Independence Day celebrations in 2019. The device helps to fill the punctured tyre with the air from the spark plug. He has been participating in ‘Intinta Innovation’ programmes during the Independence day celebrations since 2019. Besides the bike piston air device, a gadget to plant the seeds easily by farmers and another machine to cut the grass easily were also designed by Bhagath Prashanth.

On Monday, Bhagath Prashanth met the district collector Dr S Sangeetha Satyanarayana, who appreciated him for his innovation and motivated him to make further new innovations. On the occasion, the young innovator explained to the collector about how the air would be filled into a punched tyre with the help of a power plug.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector called upon the youths to try to invent new innovations which would be useful for the society by sharpening their thoughts, and bring laurels to the district at state and national level. Additional Collector Kumar Deepak, EDM Kavitha, District Science Officer B Ravinandan Rao and others were also present.