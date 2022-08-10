PhonePe enables hassle-free purchase of App Store codes on its platform

By IANS Published: Published Date - 03:50 PM, Wed - 10 August 22

New Delhi: Leading digital payments platform PhonePe on Wednesday announced that its users can now purchase Apples App Store codes to pay for digital content such as apps, games, music and more.

The company said that the codes are available in various denominations on PhonePe, starting from Rs 100 and going up to Rs 10,000.

“PhonePe customers can now get complete access to the world of entertainment, including millions of apps available on the App Store,” the company said in a statement.

“They also get access to groundbreaking games on Apple Arcade. What’s more, there are over 60 million songs with Apple Music to choose from along with original shows and films with Apple TV+,” it added.

PhonePe has enabled this service with its partnership with epay, a segment of Euronet Worldwide, Inc., the distributor of Apple for App Store codes in India.

To buy and redeem App Store Code, users can click on App Store Code under Purchases on the Recharge and Bill Payment page, then enter the amount and purchase the App Store code.

PhonePe was founded in December 2015 and has emerged as India’s largest payments app, enabling digital inclusion for consumers and merchants alike.

With over 390 million registered users, one in four Indians are now on PhonePe.

The company said it had digitised over 30 million offline merchants spread across India.