Players frustrated with draw but we need to stay positive, says Moosa

Goa: Stating that players are frustrated after witnessing a draw against Odisha FC, Bengaluru interim head coach Naushad Moosa stressed that they need to keep their heads high and keep moving.

A goal from Erik Paartalu rescued a point for Bengaluru FC in their match against Odisha FC in Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 at the Fatorda Stadium on Sunday. Stuart Baxter’s side took the lead early in the first half and looked on course for a win at one time before Paartalu’s equaliser late in the game.

“Players are more frustrated than me. They have been trying hard. If you see the second half, we created a lot of scoring opportunities. We need to keep our heads high and keep moving. We need to stay positive,” Moosa said during the post-match press conference.

Towards the end of the game, the Blues came close to a winning goal and Moosa believes that his team should have won the game.

“I do not want to believe that we are not being creative. Towards the end of the game, the way we created scoring opportunities, we should have won the game. But yes, we need to work more on it and we have to work on being compact defensively as well,” he said.

Bengaluru would have looked to capitalise on the goalless draw between Jamshedpur FC and Hyderabad FC but Moosa is still confident about making it to the semi-finals. “ISL is an open league. If we had won today, we would have got closer to Hyderabad. We have seven games in hand, we can always be positive and think about getting into the top four,” he said.