PM Modi hails Indian Railways’ increase in harnessing of solar power

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hailed the Indian Railways' increase in harnessing of solar power.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hailed the Indian Railways’ increase in harnessing of solar power, saying it shows commendable progress in the commitment towards a greener future.

Modi tagged a post on ‘X’ by the Ministry of Railways in which it said, “Marching towards #MissionNetZero Carbon Emission by harnessing Solar Power. Capacity increased 54x in the last 9 years. Solar power capacity commissioned:- Till March 2014: 3.68 MW. 2014-23: 200.31 MW.”

Modi said, “Shows commendable progress in our commitment towards a greener future. In just nine years, we have enhanced our capacity significantly, taking significant strides towards Mission Net Zero Carbon Emission.”

“Let us continue this journey, ensuring a brighter and sustainable tomorrow for India,” the prime minister said.

