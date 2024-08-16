PM Modi hails Vinesh Phogat, says ‘she scripted history’ in Olympics

Vinesh became the first Indian (women) to reach the finals in wrestling, which is a matter of great pride for all of us, says the Prime Minister

By IANS Updated On - 16 August 2024, 11:17 AM

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi heaped praise on wrestler Vinesh Phogat for her scintillating show at the Paris Olympics and becoming the first Indian woman grappler to reach the final.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met and greeted the Indian athletes and medal winners of the recently concluded Paris Olympics at his residence 7, Lok Kalyan Marg in the national capital on Independence Day.

While interacting with Indian contingent from the Paris Olympics, Prime Minister Modi noted Vinesh’s achievement and said, “Vinesh became the first Indian (women) to reach the finals in wrestling, which is a matter of great pride for all of us.” Vinesh’s historic feat suffered a nosedive as she was disqualified from the women’s 50 kg gold medal bout at the Paris Olympics after being weighed “few grams over” the permissible limits on morning of the final match.

Following the major heartbreak at the grand sporting arena, Vinesh took to social media to announce her decision to retire from wrestling. The wrestler from Haryana has three Commonwealth Games golds, two World Championships bronze medals and one Asian Games gold medal to her name.

She was also crowned Asian champion in 2021. However, she appealed against her Olympic disqualification with the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) and demanded a joint silver medal in the 50kg weight category. But, the Ad-Hoc Division of the CAS dismissed the Vinesh’s petition against her disqualification, shattering her dream of clinching her maiden Olympic medal.

A total of 117 Indian athletes participated across 16 sports at the Paris Games: archery, athletics, badminton, boxing, equestrian, golf, hockey, judo, rowing, sailing, shooting, swimming, wrestling, table tennis, and tennis. India clinched six medals at the Paris Olympics, one silver and five bronze.

Although hopes were high for a historic performance, the country fell just short of surpassing its previous best at the rescheduled Tokyo Olympics in 2021, when they secured seven medals (1 gold, 2 silver, and 4 bronze) and ranked 48th.