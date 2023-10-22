PM Modi, Rajnath, Nadda extend birthday wishes to Amit Shah

By IANS Published Date - 11:45 AM, Sun - 22 October 23

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday wished Amit Shah, the home and cooperation minister, on his 59th birthday.

“Birthday wishes to Shri @AmitShah Ji. He is passionate about India’s progress and ensuring a better quality of life for the poor. He has made a mark as an outstanding administrator, making notable contributions to enhancing India’s security apparatus and further developing the cooperatives sector. His role in strengthening the BJP is laudatory. May he be blessed with a long life and wonderful health,” Modi posted on X.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also wished Shah on his birthday and said that he has played an exemplary role in maintaining internal security and is contributing to the nation through his hard work and determination.

BJP President J.P. Nadda also wished Shah on his birthday and prayed for his good health and long life.

Nadda described Shah as an inspiration to all BJP workers for his organisational skills.

