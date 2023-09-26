PM Modi remembers Dev Anand on his 100th birth anniversary

By IANS Published Date - 04:32 PM, Tue - 26 September 23

File Photo

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday remembered the contributions of iconic actor Dev Anand on his 100th birth anniversary.

“Dev Anand Ji is remembered as an evergreen icon. His flair for storytelling and passion for cinema were unmatched. His films not only entertained but also reflected the changing society and aspirations of India. His timeless performances continue to influence generations. Remembering him on his 100th birth anniversary,” Modi said on X.

Dev Anand’s birth centenary is being celebrated all across the country today. Known as the “Evergreen Hero” of Indian and Hindi cinema, the Film Heritage Foundation (FHF) screened a retrospective of Dev Anand’s films between September 23 and 24.