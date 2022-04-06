PM Modi says India stands firm when world divided into rival factions

By ANI Published: Updated On - 12:32 PM, Wed - 6 April 22

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that India stays firm with its interest while being viewed as a nation that can firmly speak about humanity at a time when the entire world is divided into two rival factions.

The Prime Minister was speaking on the occasion of the 42nd foundation day of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“Today, India stands firm before the world with its interests without any fear or pressure. When the entire world is divided into two rival factions, India is being viewed as a nation that can firmly speak about humanity,” said PM Modi in his remarks in the address through video conference.

Noting that the 42nd foundation day of the BJP is important, the Prime Minister stated that the occasion is coinciding with the celebrations of 75 years of Independence, ‘Azadi Ka Amarit Mohatsav’.

“This is a big occasion for taking inspiration. Also, the world scenario is fast-changing with consequences for the global order. Owing to this, many new opportunities are coming up for India,” added PM Modi.

The Prime Minister also lauded the BJP workers for the poll victory in the recently held Assembly elections.

“The BJP has returned to power with a ‘double-engine’ government in four states a few weeks ago. After three decades, the numbers of any party in the Rajya Sabha has touched the 100 mark,” stated PM Modi.

The Prime Minister also stated that there was a time when people were in despair. “The people had accepted that be it the government of any party, nothing will be done for the country. But today, every citizen of the country is proudly saying that the nation is changing and going ahead swiftly,” said PM Modi.

PM Modi also stated that each and every worker of the party is a representative of the country’s dreams.

He also stressed that whether we look from the world point of view or from the national viewpoint, the responsibilities of each member of the BJP are constantly growing. “Each and every worker of the BJP is a representative of the country’s dreams,” added PM Modi.

The Prime Minister also stated that from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, and Kutch to Kohima, the BJP is strengthening the pledge of ‘Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat’.

The BJP is celebrating its 42nd foundation day today. The BJP’s earlier avatar was the Bharatiya Jana Sangh (BJS) which was founded by Syama Prasad Mookherjee in 1951. Later the BJS was merged with several parties in 1977 to form the Janata Party. In 1980, the National Executive Council of the Janata Party banned its members from the ‘dual membership’ of the party and the Rashtriya Swayam Sewak Sangh (RSS). Consequently, the former Jana Sangh members left the party and floated the BJP on April 6, 1980.