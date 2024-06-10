PM Modi thanks ‘valued partners’ who joined oath-taking ceremony

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also emphasises the significance of collaboration with India's global allies

By ANI Published Date - 10 June 2024, 11:41 AM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Kumar Jugnauth during a meeting after his swearing-in ceremony, in New Delhi. — Photo:PTI

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed gratitude to foreign dignitaries for their participation in his oath-taking ceremony, reaffirming India’s commitment to its ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy.

Taking to social media after the ceremony, Prime Minister Modi shared his dedication to serving the vast population of India, aiming to propel the nation to greater heights of progress. He extended congratulations to all newly sworn-in Ministers.

“Took oath as Prime Minister at the ceremony earlier this evening. I look forward to serving 140 crore Indians and working with the Council of Ministers to take India to new heights of progress. Congratulations to all those who have taken oath today. This team of Ministers is a great blend of youth and experience, and we will leave no stone unturned in improving the lives of people,” said PM Modi in a post on X.

In his message, Prime Minister Modi also emphasised the significance of collaboration with India’s global allies, stressing that the nation would continue to work closely with its valued partners to address shared challenges and pursue mutual interests.

“I am grateful to all the foreign dignitaries who joined the swearing in ceremony. India will always work closely with our valued partners in pursuit of human progress,” his post added.

Leaders from India’s neighbourhood, Indian Ocean region joined PM Modi at the stage in Rashtrapati Bhavan after he took oath as the Prime Minister for the third consecutive term on Sunday.

Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’, Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe, Bhutan PM Tshering Tobgay, Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth, Seychelles Vice President Ahmed Afif, Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina shook hands with PM Modi on the stage.

The leaders also greeted President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar. All the leaders also posed for a group picture. Narendra Modi took oath as Prime Minister of India for his third successive term on Sunday at an impressive ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan which was attended by leaders from India’s neighbourhood and Indian Ocean region.

President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath of office to Narendra Modi, followed by other members of his team of Ministers.

Highlighting the significance of the event, the MEA emphasised, “The visit of the leaders to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his third consecutive term is in keeping with the highest priority accorded by India to its ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy and ‘SAGAR’ vision.”