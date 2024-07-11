PM Modi to meet prominent economists to discuss Union Budget

The Budget will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament on July 23

By IANS Published Date - 11 July 2024, 11:07 AM

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Thursday hold a meeting with leading economists to discuss the Union Budget 2024-25.

The Budget will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament on July 23. The Budget Session will start on July 22 and conclude on August 12.

Economists, industry experts and Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Suman Bery will discuss the fiscal situation and strategies, and also present views and recommendations to the Prime Minister at the meeting, according to sources.

This will be the first Budget of the Modi-led government in its third term at the Centre. PM Modi returned to the national capital on Thursday morning after concluding his two-nation visit to Russia and Austria.

Last month during her address to a joint session of Parliament, President Droupadi Murmu indicated that the government would come out with historic steps to accelerate the pace of reforms.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has held discussions with various stakeholders, including economists and captains of industry on the forthcoming Budget.