PM Narendra Modi greets people on Ganesh Chaturthi

Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated across the country to mark the birth of the god of wisdom, who is worshipped before beginning anything new

By PTI Published Date - 09:40 AM, Tue - 19 September 23

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday greeted people on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi and wished that the festival brings good luck, success and prosperity in the lives of all.

Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated across the country to mark the birth of the god of wisdom, who is worshipped before beginning anything new.

“Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to my family members across the country. May this holy festival associated with the worship of ‘Vighnaharta-Vinayak’ bring good luck, success and prosperity in the lives of all of you. Ganpati Bappa Morya!” Modi said in a post on X.