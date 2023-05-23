PM Narendra Modi to be in Ajmer on May 31

By IANS Published Date - 11:07 AM, Tue - 23 May 23

Jaipur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Ajmer in Rajasthan on May 31, said party leaders on Tuesday.

He will address a public meeting on the occasion of completion of nine years of his government. BJP has started preparations to accord a grand welcome to the PM, said party workers.

Party leaders furnished this information saying that earlier it was BJP national president J.P. Nadda who was scheduled to visit. However, now, preparations are being made for PM Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit. BJP workers said that a place has been proposed for the programme where he will address the public meeting. A decision in this regard will be taken in the BJP meeting to be held on Tuesday.

Modi can also announce ‘gifts’ on completion of nine years of the government. There is a possibility of scheduling a few inaugurations and foundation laying programmes on this occasion. Earlier, it was expected that Modi will be visiting Sikar, however now party leaders said that he will be coming to Ajmer on May 31.