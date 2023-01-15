PM Narendra Modi virtually flags off Secunderabad-Vizag Vande Bharat Express

This is the eighth Vande Bharat Express train introduced by Indian Railways and first in Telangana.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:03 AM, Sun - 15 January 23

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the Vande Bharat Express train connecting Secunderabad with Visakhapatnam via video link from New Delhi on Sunday.

This is the eighth Vande Bharat Express train introduced by Indian Railways and first in Telangana.

Touted to be a modern train, it connects the two Telugu states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and the major cities. Vande Bharat Express train, connecting Secunderabad with Visakhapatnam, will be covering a distance of around 700 km.

The train will have stoppages at Visakhapatnam, Rajahmundry and Vijayawada stations in Andhra Pradesh and at Khammam, Warangal and Secunderabad stations in Telangana.

The indigenously designed train set of Vande Bharat Express is equipped with state-of-the-art passenger amenities and safety features. It is designed to provide rail users with a faster, more comfortable, and more convenient travel experience.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundarrajan, Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister of Tourism G.Kishan Reddy and other dignitaries were present.