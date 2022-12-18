Police get remand of Jaipur man who killed aunt, chopped body into pieces, 8 body parts recovered

As of now according to police sources, eight body pieces of the deceased, Saroj Sharma (60) have been recovered and the accused has been sent to the police remand till December 20.

By ANI Updated On - 04:00 PM, Sun - 18 December 22

Jaipur: A CCTV video grab showing the accused Anuj Sharma pushing a heavy suitcase and blood stains found in his bathroom led to his arrest in a sensational case from Jaipur, wherein an elderly woman was killed and her body was chopped off into 10 pieces in a ‘Shraddha murder case‘ like manner.

The accused initially tried to mislead the police.

“Accused Anuj Sharma had lodged a missing report at Vidyadhar Nagar police station on December 11 about his aunt. Later, during the police interrogation, some blood stains were found in the house and on questioning, the accused said that it was caused by a nosebleed due to the cold weather,” said DCP North Parish Deshmukh.

“Initially we had been treating this as a missing report case until we found a CCTV video in which the accused was seen dragging a heavy suitcase on the afternoon of December 11,” the Police stated.

According to Vidhyanagar Police, the accused has been identified as Anuj Sharma, alias Achintya Govind Das, who allegedly killed his aunt by hitting her with a hammer on the head because of her controlling behaviour towards him.

“The accused is a BTech graduate and has also worked at a private firm. But for the past eight years he has been out of work and a devotee of a religious group,” police stated.

The accused has been arrested for allegedly killing his aunt and chopping her into ten pieces, in ‘Shraddha murder’ like manner, and then disposing them of in forest areas near Delhi-Jaipur highway, as per police.

According to the police Anuj was financially dependent on Saroj Sharma.

“During the interrogation, Anuj revealed that his aunt used to dominate him since childhood, which he did not like. On December 11, the accused asked her permission for going to Delhi for an event, to which she refused. Anuj could not control his anger and hit her on the head with a hammer leading to her death,” Deshmukh added.

Deshmukh further informed that Anuj later chopped the body into pieces with a marble cutter which he had bought from a local market. After which he stuffed the body parts in a suitcase and a bucket and dumped them in the forest area located on the highway.

“Only the victim and the alleged murderer were present in the flat at the time of the incident,” said Deshmukh.

Further investigation into the case is underway.