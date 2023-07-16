Ponting lauds Jaiswal, feels Ruturaj could also be serious Test match player

By IANS Published Date - 08:00 AM, Sun - 16 July 23

New Delhi: Former Australia captain lauded young India opener Yashavi Jaiswal for his exploits in the first Test against West Indies and was not surprised to see the left-hander make a strong impression on his debut for the country.

Jaiswal was handed a Test debut for India in their first Test against the West Indies in Dominica. The 21-year-old immediately showed he was up to the task as he became just the 17th Indian player to score a century (171) on their Test debut and led his side to a big win over the hosts.

Before his India debut, Jaiswal also had an impressive Indian Premier League 2023 season as he scored 625 runs for the Rajasthan Royals. “I mean (Yashasvi) Jaiswal’s IPL was something special. He almost just flicked a switch and turned into a superstar overnight,” Ponting said in the recent episode of The ICC Review.

“Everyone knew that he was a talented youngster, but what I saw in this year’s IPL, he’s got all sorts of talent,” he added.

Ponting thinks a host of other uncapped youngsters will gain inspiration from Jaiswal and can perform in a similar vein if provided with an opportunity at Test level. He nominated Ruturaj Gaikwad — who scored 590 runs during this year’s IPL and is also in India’s touring party currently in the Caribbean — as another player who may shine in the coming years and Sarfaraz Khan and Prithvi Shaw as two other batters that could easily adjust quickly to the rigours of Test cricket.

“There’s a lot of those young Indian guys that I can’t wait to see play Test cricket and yet you look at their domestic records as well and you can’t help but be impressed,” he said. “I’m on record saying that I think (Ruturaj) Gaikwad’s the same (as Jaiswal). I think he could be a very serious Test match player or all-format player really in the next couple of years,” he added.

The former Australia skipper worked with Sarfaraz at the Delhi Capitals as the head coach in the IPL and is another young player he has earmarked for future success.

The 25-year-old averages almost 70 in first-class cricket and Ponting believes he has been unlucky to be overlooked by India selectors so far. “The one I do feel a little bit sorry for is Sarfaraz Khan. The fact that he hasn’t got a look in a Test squad just yet considering he averages in the high 80s I think in first-class cricket, which is absolutely unheard of, but for some reason, they keep picking these other guys ahead of him,” Ponting said.

Shaw is another player Ponting believes could shine for India in the future if he works towards an India comeback. Shaw made his international debut back in 2018, but hasn’t featured for his country since 2021.

Classing Shaw in the same bracket as Jaiswal and Sarfaraz, Ponting said, “If I wind the clock back a couple of years, I’d put Prithvi Shaw into that category as well. I still think he’s capable of getting back to that sort of, you know, if he wants to do it enough, I’m sure he can get back up there because talent-wise there’s no doubt in the talent he’s got.”

“So, yeah, I probably do think those two guys would be the standouts. I think just off the top of my head, batting-wise, they’d be the two. And as I said, well Sarfaraz is the other one that’s got all sorts of talent that we might not see for a little while just yet,” he added.