Pop band Vengaboys arrive in Mumbai, all set to rock the stage

By IANS Published: Published Date - 02:30 PM, Fri - 4 November 22

The band is all set to perform spectacular concert at Phoenix Marketcity Mumbai. The band is also scheduled to perform in Mumbai on Friday and will next perform in Bengaluru on November 6.

Mumbai: Popular Dutch party pop band Vengaboys has arrived in Mumbai.

The group is known for their hit singles ‘We Like to Party’, ‘Boom, Boom, Boom, Boom!!’, and ‘We’re Going to Ibiza’.

The group was the creation of Dutch producers Wessel van Diepen and Dennis van den Driesschen. It consists of lead vocalist Kim Sasabone, female vocalist Denise Post-Van Rijswijk and male vocalists Robin Pors and Donny Latupeirissa. Casting and selection of the act was done by van Diepen.