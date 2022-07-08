Power given to serve people, says YS Jaganmohan Reddy

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:27 PM, Fri - 8 July 22

YS Jaganmohan Reddy

Guntur: Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party president YS Jaganmohan Reddy has said that his party had proved that power did not mean ego but to shower love on the people and serve them.

Delivering the inaugural address at the two-day YSRCP plenary at Mangalagiri here on Friday, he recalled that his struggle had started at Pavuralagutta on September 25, 2009 (the place where his father late Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy had died). The idea of forming the party took shape after the Odarpu Yatra and finally the YSRCP came into existence to fulfill the aspirations of YSR, he stated.

“I salute the crores of fans and people who have loved me and stood by me. We have faced many challenges in this 13-year journey. This family (Jagamantha Kutumba Naadi) that my father gave me has never left me. These people have given me an astounding majority three years ago when we won 151 seats and entrusted us with power. God, however, had limited the opposition to 23 MLA seats and 3 MP seats. We are proud to say that YSRCP is a party that stands by its word,” he said.

Noting that the three-year journey was the beginning of many struggles and the new regime had showered love on the farmers, Jagan said that despite the many conspiracies and numerous attacks made against the ruling party, he did not lose heart. “In our administration, looting and sharing have stopped and this has led to the gang of robbers being unable to sleep,” he said, in an oblique reference to the Opposition parties.

He also came down heavily on the Telugu desam Party president N Chandrababu Naidu, a section of media supporting the TDP and the Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan.” I may not be having the support of a few newspapers and news channels but the support of the YSRCP cadre and people’s backing is enough for me,” he said amidst roaring cheers from the delegates. Power was given not to display ego but to serve people with responsibility, he pointed out.

Jagan formally launched the two-day YSRCP Plenary sessions in an open ground opposite Acharya Nagarjuna University (ANU) on Friday by hoisting the party flag. His mother and YSRCP honorary president Y.S. Vijayamma, party national general secretary V. Vijayasai Reddy, and other leaders accompanied him to the dais. Later, he garlanded the statue of his father and former chief minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy. July 8 is the birth anniversary of the former leader.