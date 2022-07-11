Power hustler Sayani Gupta has a packed second half in 2022

Published Date - 02:53 PM, Mon - 11 July 22

Hyderabad: It’s already been a busy year for the powerhouse performer Sayani Gupta. And the hustle doesn’t stop for this trailblazer! With half of 2022 over, the second half is also going to be full of work for Sayani. Her packed calendar seems never-ending! And Sayani has been hustling and set-hopping between Italy, London and Mumbai.

A source revealed, “As soon as Sayani came back to India from Italy, she headed to London for the shoot of another project. In Italy, she was shooting for ‘Four More Shots!’ and now that she is back from London from the shoot of her next film, she has rejoined the ‘Four More Shots!’ crew in Mumbai to wrap up the schedule here.”

It’s been a year full of set-hopping for the actor and it seems like the hustle is going to go on for the rest of the year with multiple projects on her horizon.