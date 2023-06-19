Pramod Bhagat wins silver, two bronze medals in Canada Para-Badminton International

Pramod Bhagat won a silver medal in Men's Singles, a bronze medal in Mixed Doubles and a bronze medal in Men's Doubles

By IANS Published Date - 08:30 PM, Mon - 19 June 23

New Delhi: India’s ace shuttler Pramod Bhagat won a silver medal in Men’s Singles, a bronze medal in Mixed Doubles and a bronze medal in Men’s Doubles with Sukant Kadam at the recently-concluded Canada Para-Badminton International 2023.

The Padma Shri Awardee went down fighting to England’s Daniel Bethell in the finals to secure a silver medal. It was a tight match with long rallies. Pramod gave it his all but unfortunately didn’t have answers to Bethell’s excellent gameplay. The match lasted for 58 minutes, and the final score read 12-21 and 13-21 against Bhagat.

The World No.1 pair of Bhagat and Kadam, who struck gold in the past few events, couldn’t recreate their magic and secured a bronze medal.

In the mixed doubles, Pramod Bhagat and Manisha Ramadass secured a bronze medal. The duo went down fighting to the Indonesian pair of Fredy Setiawan and Khalimatus Sadiyah.

Talking about the same Pramod Bhagat said, “I am not very happy with my performance in this tournament, Bethell played a really good game. It is time to go back to the drawing board and look at the mistakes that I have done and start working on the same.”