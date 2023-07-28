Prathinidhi 2 Teaser | Nara Rohith | Murthy Devagupthapu | Mahati Swara Sagar

The film might get released during the election campaign in Andhra Pradesh in 2024. Here is the conceptual teaser released by the makers of Prathinidi 2 today.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:07 PM, Fri - 28 July 23

Hyderabad: Prathinidi 2 is the sequel to the 2014 political thriller film Prathinidi, starring Nara Rohith.

The actor now comes with the sequel under the direction of Murthy Devagupthapu and production of Vanara Entertainments.

The film might get released during the election campaign in Andhra Pradesh in 2024. Here is the conceptual teaser released by the makers of Prathinidi 2 today.