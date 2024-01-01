Prem Parkash takes charge as NTPC Regional Executive Director (South)

Prem Parkash joined NTPC as an Executive Trainee in 1985 and has rich experience in C&M, Project Management, Corporate Monitoring and Project Construction
Hyderabad: Regional Executive Director (Western Region -I) Mumbai, Prem Parkash on Monday assumed additional charge as Regional Executive Director of NTPC (South).
According to a release issued, Prem Parkash joined NTPC as an Executive Trainee in 1985 and has rich experience in C&M, Project Management, Corporate Monitoring and Project Construction. He has worked and served in different locations of NTPC.
He connected with employees of Southern Headquarters virtually and discussed the roadmap ahead.