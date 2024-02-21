Premier League: Haaland’s goal secures narrow Man City win against Brentford

City's Hard-Fought Win Propels Them to Second Place in Premier League, Just a Point Behind Liverpool

By IANS Updated On - 21 February 2024, 11:31 AM

Manchester: Erling Haaland scored the only goal of the match as Manchester City edged to a 1-0 home win over Brentford.

The victory on Tuesday night, which was far from easy against the determined and resolute visitors, moved City into second spot in the Premier League table, a solitary point behind leaders Liverpool.

Haaland’s strike in the 71st minute was his 17th in the Premier League this season and has now scored against every side he has faced in the competition. Before Tuesday’s encounter, Haaland had scored against 20 of the 21 Premier League teams he’s faced. With his solitary goal on Tuesday, he added Thomas Frank’s men to his now complete list.

City showed an early sign of their intent when Haaland’s curling shot in the third minute was straight at Mark Flekken. Moments later, Wissa made a vital block to block a fearsome volley from Phil Foden, Premier League reports.

But Brentford nearly caught Man City by surprise as Wissa played in Onyeka, who failed to capitalise with only Ederson to beat.

Thereafter the half was dominated by City, who had several chances. Haaland volleyed over. Bernardo Silva somehow headed wide eight yards out. Manuel Akanji’s 30-yard strike forced Flekken to make a fingertip save over the crossbar, before the goalkeeper also denied Ruben Dias.

The best chance was still to come for City, but Ben Mee did brilliantly to get back and clear Bobb’s effort off the line.

City came out strongly again after the break but were unable to convert their 70 per cent possession into goals and Doku was soon introduced in search of a breakthrough, which eventually came in the 71st minute.

After a Brentford attack broke down, City drove forward and Julian Alvarez found Haaland. Kristoffer Ajer slipped at a crucial moment, leaving Haaland with a 1v1 to slot in a cool finish past the on-rushing Flekken into the bottom-left corner.