President Murmu mourns demise of legendary Indian spinner Bishan Singh Bedi

By PTI Published Date - 10:45 PM, Mon - 23 October 23

In this Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017, file photo, former Indian captain and legendary spinner Bishan Singh Bedi, in New Delhi. Bedi died on Monday, Oct. 23, 2023, at the age of 77. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Monday expressed grief on the demise of Amritsar-born legendary spinner Bishan Singh Bedi and said the former Indian cricket team captain was among those few who elevated spin bowling into an art.

“In the demise of Bishan Singh Bedi, the country has lost one of its greatest sporting icons. Bishan Singh Bedi was among those few who elevated spin bowling into an art. He was also instrumental in the growth of cricket and cricketers. He was held in high esteem by the cricket fraternity,” President Murmu posted on X (Formerly Twitter).

President Murmu also conveyed her condolences to the members of his family, the large community of cricket lovers.

“I convey my condolences to the members of his family, the large community of cricket lovers and his admirers,” the President said.

Former India captain and legendary spinner passed away today at the age of 77 after a period of prolonged illness.

The Amritsar-born spinner, who played domestic cricket for Delhi, finished his career with 1,560 wickets in first-class cricket –more than any other Indian.

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur confirmed the news. “Former India captain and spinner Bishan Singh Bedi has passed away. It is a very sad news. It’s a huge loss for India. He started so many camps in Himachal. I and the whole cricketing family stand with his family.” He featured in 67 Tests for India between 1967 and 1979 and bagged 266 wickets. He also took seven wickets in 10 One-Day Internationals.

Bedi played Test cricket for India from 1966 to 1979 and he formed part of the famous Indian spin quartet (Bedi, EAS Prasanna, BS Chandrasekhar and S Venkataraghavan). The legendary spinner also captained the national side in 22 Test matches.

Bedi also represented Northamptonshire in English county cricket for many years. He was also honoured with the Padma Shri Award in 1970.

