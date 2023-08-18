| President Murmu To Be On Three Day Visit To Goa From Aug 22

President Murmu to be on three-day visit to Goa from Aug 22

The president will arrive in the coastal state on Tuesday, after which she will lay a wreath at the Martyr's Memorial at Azad Maidan in Panaji.

By PTI Published Date - 01:37 PM, Fri - 18 August 23

Panaji: President Droupadi Murmu will be on a three-day visit to Goa starting August 22, during which she is scheduled to address members of the state legislative assembly and attend some events, a senior official said on Friday.

The president will arrive in the coastal state on Tuesday, after which she will lay a wreath at the Martyr’s Memorial at Azad Maidan in Panaji around 4.30 pm, the official of state information and publicity department said.

After that, she will attend a civic reception at the Raj Bhavan at 6.30 pm, he said.

On August 23, the president will attend the convocation ceremony of the Goa University at Durbar Hall in Raj Bhavan at 10 am. She will also address members of the state legislative assembly at the Assembly Complex at 4 pm on the same day, the official said.

On the last day of her tour on August 24, she will visit Fort Aguada, a 17th-century Portuguese fort. After that, the president will also visit the Basilica of Bom Jesus, a church housing relics of 16th century saint Francis Xavier in Old Goa.

Murmu will then visit the famous Shantadurga temple in Ponda before returning to the national capital, he added.