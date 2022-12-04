President Murmu witnesses Navy’s operational demo in Vizag

She also virtually inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of various projects of the Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and Ministry of Tribal Affairs.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:10 PM, Sun - 4 December 22

Visakhapatnam: The President of India, Droupadi Murmu, witnessed the operational demonstration by the Indian Navy here on Sunday evening, on the occasion of Navy Day.

Speaking on the occasion, the President said that Navy Day was being celebrated to commemorate the Indian Navy’s valiant actions in the 1971 War, contributing to India’s historic victory. It is a day to remember and honour our martyrs who etched a permanent place for themselves in history and continue to inspire every generation and the day also reminds us to rededicate ourselves to taking India forward, transiting through Amrit Kaal, towards a great future, she stated.

The President noted that Indian Navy remained firm in its perseverance, resolute in commitment, futuristic in capability development, and outcome-oriented in action. It is also evident from the theme of this Navy Day – ‘Combat ready, Credible, Cohesive and Future proof force’ and as Supreme Commander, she is confident that the Indian Navy would continue to grow from strength to strength – aligned with the vision of a new and developed India.

Speaking about the projects inaugurated and for which foundation stone was laid today, Droupadi Murmu exuded confidence that the projects would contribute immensely towards India’s holistic and inclusive development.