Prince Satsuma fancied for Kolkata feature

Kolkata: The Vijay Singh-trained Prince Satsuma looks good among seven contenders in the Adjudicate Cup 1400 metres, the feature of Wednesday’s Kolkata races. False rails are up. The first race starts at 1.15 p.m.

SELECTIONS

1. Berluti, 1, Adorinda 2, Buddyholly 3

2. Dothraki 1, Demonstrate 2, Caravelle 3

3. Cliffhanger 1, Pinatubo 2, Ghost 3

4. Treasure Hunt 1, Despacito 2, Around The World 3

5. Vallerysthal 1, Gaurish 2, Shimmering Star 3

6. Prince Satsuma 1, Awesome One 2, Amorous White 3

7. Adornica 1, Right Move 2, Portofspain 3

Day’s Best: Cliffhanger.

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Mini Jackpot: 4, 5, 6 & 7.

1st Treble: 2, 3 & 4.

2nd Treble: 5, 6 & 7.