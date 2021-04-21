Priyanka Chopra expresses concern over current Covid-19 situation

The ‘Dostana’ actor took to Instagram Story and shared a post in which she stated that the ‘Covid-19 situation in India is grave.

As the number of Covid-19 cases is surging across the nation, Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra Jonas expressed concern and urged people to stay at home.

The ‘Dostana’ actor took to Instagram Story and shared a post in which she stated that the ‘Covid-19 situation in India is grave.’ “The Covid 19 situation across India is grave. I’m seeing images and stories coming in from different parts of the country that are so scary… the situation is out of control and our medical fraternity is at a breaking point,” wrote Priyanka.

She added, “Please stay home…I beg you to stay home. Do it for yourself, your family, friends, neighbors, community, and also our frontline workers.”

Cohering the things health care workers have been advising by breaking them into points, the ‘Isn’t It Romantic’ actor said, “Every doctor and the frontline worker is saying the exact same thing: Stay home, ensure everyone you know stays home, if you have to step out, wear a mask, talk to those around you and help them understand this situation… we cannot take this lightly. Get the vaccine when it’s your turn.” Concluding her statement the ‘Bajirao Mastaani’ actor shared, “doing this will help us ease the immense pressure on our medical system.”

The actor also shared a post lauding the vaccination drive to start the vaccination of people above the age of 18 years in India from May 1.

