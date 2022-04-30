| Priyanka Chopra Shares Steamy Poolside Pictures This Is How Nick Reacted

Priyanka Chopra shares steamy poolside pictures, this is how Nick reacted

By ANI Published: Published Date - 12:15 PM, Sat - 30 April 22

Los Angeles: New mommy in B-town, actor Priyanka Chopra, on Saturday shared some extremely hot photos in her latest post, leaving her followers awestruck.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

In her recent Instagram post, the ‘Mary Kom’ star can be seen wearing a lime-coloured co-ord bikini set, relaxing in the pool at her LA abode.

“Instagram Vs Reality” she captioned the post

Priyanka looked really stunning and alluring and fans filled the comment section with fire and heart emoticons including her husband Nick Jonas who dropped a fire emoji and the comment ‘Damn’.

It was recently revealed that the actor couple duo Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had named their daughter, who was born in January this year via surrogacy, as ‘Malti Marie’.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra’s next films include Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Jee Le Zaraa,’ Amazon’s ‘Citadel,’ and Anthony Mackie’s ‘Ending Things.’