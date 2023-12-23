| Priyanka Shares Pictures With Husband Nick From Holiday Dinner Daughter Malti Poses With Customised Car

Priyanka shares pictures with husband Nick from holiday dinner, daughter Malti poses with customised car

Taking to Instagram, Priyanka shared a series of pictures featuring herself, Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, and friends, as they all prepare for Christmas 2023.

By ANI Published Date - 10:05 AM, Sat - 23 December 23

Los Angeles: Priyanka Chopra is all set to welcome Christmas. Ahead of the festival, she gave her fans a glimpse of her holiday dinner with her husband Nick Jonas and friends.

Priyanka and Nick recently attended a dinner party together, which was hosted by Morgan Stewart McGraw at her house.

In the first picture, Priyanka can be seen laughing and posing while on Nick’s lap. Priyanka looked gorgeous in a white outfit, while Nick wore a black blazer with a sweater and trousers.

In the next picture, Priyanka can be seen busy in a fun conversation with Morgan at the table.

The actor also shared pictures of her daughter.

In one of the pictures, Malti seemed busy with her new toy car with her name on it.

Enjoying their playtime at an outdoor location, mother and daughter duo- Priyanka – Malti posed for the camera.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Lately” Recently, she shared a glimpse of Christmas preparations at her residence on Instagram.

The ‘Don’ actor shared a picture on her stories which she captioned, “Grateful.” She dropped a picture of the fireplace corner decorated with lights, baubles, holly and ivy along with Santa socks hung along.

Meanwhile, Priyanka has had a super busy year. She starred in Russo Brothers’ Citadel and a Hollywood project titled Love Again, in which she co-starred with Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. The film also had a cameo by husband Nick Jonas.

In the coming months, she will be seen in ‘Heads of State’, alongside John Cena and Idris Elba.

On the Bollywood front, she will be seen in Farhan Akhtar’s next directorial ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.