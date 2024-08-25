Prohibitory orders near Kolkata’s RG Kar hospital extended till Aug 31

The orders, which were first imposed on August 18, restrict meetings and gatherings of more than five people in the designated area

By PTI Published Date - 25 August 2024, 10:17 AM

CISF personnel gather at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital amid the ongoing investigation in the alleged rape and murder of a trainee woman doctor inside the hospital, in Kolkata. — Photo:PTI

Kolkata: Kolkata Police have extended prohibitory orders near State-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital for one more week till August 31. The orders, which were first imposed on August 18, restrict meetings and gatherings of more than five people in the designated area.

Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal on Saturday issued a statement saying that Section 163 (2) of BNSS has been imposed from Belgachia Road-J K Mitra Crossing to some parts of Shyambazar five-point crossing in north Kolkata.

The extension is intended to prevent disturbances and maintain peace and order in the area. The decision follows ongoing unrest related to the recent rape and murder of a woman doctor at the hospital.

The order stipulates that any person violating these prohibitions will be subject to penalties under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.