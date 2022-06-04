Pub raided, women dancers arrested at Kukatpally

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 11:37 AM, Sat - 4 June 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Twelve persons including nine women dancers were arrested by the Cyberabad police for allegedly indulging in an obscene dance performance at a pub on Friday night.

Acting on a tip off, the Cyberabad Special Operations Team raided Club Masthi Bistro Bar and Pub at Kukatpally and found the women allegedly performing obscene dances and engaging in immoral activities. The DJ was playing the music system at beyond permissible sound limits. The management was organising the dances to attract customers.

Amongst those arrested also are a manager, a customer and a DJ operator.

