Pune IS case: NIA’s most wanted terrorist Shahnawaz arrested by Delhi Police

Special Cell of Delhi Police has arrested Shahnawaz, a.k.a Shafi Uzzama, who was on the NIA list of most-wanted terrorists

By IANS Published Date - 12:45 PM, Mon - 2 October 23

IANS Photo

New Delhi: In a major breakthrough, the Special Cell of Delhi Police has arrested Shahnawaz, a.k.a Shafi Uzzama, who was on the National Investigation Agency’s (NIA) list of most-wanted terrorists, top police sources said on Monday.

The sources said that the police have also detained some other people. “Few other members of the module detained. Module was planning to carry out terror incidents in North India, taking instructions from foreign based handlers,” said a senior police official. “Incriminating materialrecovered including materials suspected to be used for IED fabrication,” said the official.

The NIA had previously offered a reward of Rs 3 lakh for the capture of Mohammad Shahnawaz Alam, a.k.a Uzzama or Abdullah, due to his involvement in the Pune IS case.

Shahnawaz, who works as an engineer, is a resident of Delhi and had managed to escape from police custody in Pune.

Subsequently, he had been living in the national capital. On September 30, the NIA had initiated a rigorous search operation to locate three individuals with suspected links to the Islamic State in Central Delhi.

Sources reveal that the NIA’s mission focused on locating Uzzama, Rizwan Abdul Haji Ali, and Abdullah Fayaz Shaikh, all of whom are sought in connection with the Pune IS module case. More details awaited.