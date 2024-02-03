Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit resigns, cites personal reasons

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit has resigned citing personal reasons and certain other commitments on Saturday.

By PTI Updated On - 3 February 2024, 02:59 PM

New Delhi: Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator Banwarilal Purohit submitted his resignation to President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday, citing personal reasons.

“Due to my personal reasons and certain other commitments, I tender my resignation from the post of governor of Punjab and Administrator, Union Territory, Chandigarh. Please accept the same and oblige,” Purohit wrote in his resignation letter.

Purohit had met Union Home Minister Amit Shah here on Friday.

Their meeting came days after the BJP swept the Chandigarh mayoral polls, retaining all three posts, a setback to the Congress-AAP alliance which alleged tampering with ballot papers by the presiding officer.