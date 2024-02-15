| Putin Says Russia Prefers Biden To Trump Calling The Us President More Experienced And Predictable

Those comments sent shock waves through Europe, where some leaders are preparing for a time when the US does not play the pivotal role in NATO that it does now.

File Photo

Moscow: President Vladimir Putin said that Russia would prefer to see US President Joe Biden win a second term, describing him as more experienced and predictable than Donald Trump — even though Moscow strongly disagrees with the current administration’s policies.

Putin’s comments during an interview with Russian state television Wednesday were his first about the upcoming US presidential election, likely to pit Biden against Trump.

They were rare praise for Biden, a fierce critic of the Russian leader who has frequently lauded Trump.

“Biden, he’s more experienced, more predictable, he’s a politician of the old formation,” Putin said, when asked which candidate would be better for Russia.

“But we will work with any US leader whom the American people trust.” Putin’s motives for saying Biden is a better choice for Russia were unclear, but Trump immediately sought to turn it in his favor at a campaign rally Wednesday night, hailing the statement as a “great compliment.”

Trump and Putin have frequently praised each other in the past, and US intelligence agencies concluded that the Russian leader ordered a hidden campaign to influence the 2016 US election in favour of Trump.

Both leaders have dismissed that finding. While apparently endorsing Biden, Putin also blasted the White House’s policy toward Russia, describing it as “badly flawed and wrong.”

The remarks come at time of heightened tension between Russia and the West — and deep disagreements in the US about how best to counter Russia and help Ukraine, which is fighting Moscow’s forces.

Putin has claimed that he sent troops into Ukraine to protect Russian speakers there and to prevent a threat to Russia’s security posed by Ukraine’s bid to join the NATO alliance.

Ukraine and its Western allies have denounced Moscow’s action as an unprovoked act of aggression. Several NATO countries, chief among them the US under Biden’s leadership, have sent Kyiv weapons and other military aid to fend off Russian forces.

Trump, meanwhile, recently called into question US funding for Ukraine and said he once warned he would allow Russia to do whatever it wants to NATO member nations that are “delinquent” in investing in their own defense.

Trump’s statement sharply contrasted with Biden’s pledge “to defend every inch of NATO territory.” Biden accused Trump on Tuesday of having “bowed down to a Russian dictator.”

In the interview, Putin noted that Trumps’ view of relations with NATO’s allies is consistent with his approach during his presidency, even though the Europeans sharply disagree.

The Russian leader described NATO as a “US foreign policy tool,” adding that “if the US thinks that it no longer needs this tool it’s up to it to decide.” Asked about speculation on Biden’s health issues, Putin responded that “I’m not a doctor and I don’t consider it proper to comment on that.”

He added that Biden seemed in fine shape when the two leaders met in Switzerland in June 2021. Biden’s team has worked to alleviate Democratic concerns over alarms raised by a special counsel about Biden’s age and memory.

They came in a report determining that Biden would not be charged with any criminal activity for possessing classified documents while a private citizen. Asked about his impressions from his last week’s interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, Putin said he expected Carlson to be more aggressive.

Putin used the interview to push his narrative on the fighting in Ukraine, urge Washington to recognise Moscow’s interests and press Kyiv to sit down for talks. Carlson didn’t ask Putin about war crimes Russian troops have been accused of in Ukraine, or about his relentless crackdown on dissent.

“I expected him to be aggressive and ask the so-called tough questions, and I wasn’t only ready for it but wanted it because it would have given me a chance to respond sharply,” Putin said.