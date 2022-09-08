Queen Elizabeth’s health deteriorates, family rushes to her side

By ANI Published: Published Date - 08:44 PM, Thu - 8 September 22

File Photo. (Photo by Chris Jackson / AFP) Amid the deteriorating health of Queen Elizabeth II, the British Royal family is rushing to her side as she is under medical supervision in an estate in the Scottish Highlands.

Queen Elizabeth II, the longest serving monarch of the UK, who is 96 years old, remains at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

BBC presenters have reportedly changed into black attire, black suits and ties, as part of ‘Operation London Bridge’, media reports said.

This is part of the process of announcing the Queen’s passing away. However, there has been no official confirmation or word on the Queen’s health.

The apparent plan has been prepared to deal with the immediate aftermath of Queen Elizabeth II’s death. The plan includes a protocol for the announcement of her death, the period of official mourning, and the details of her state funeral, according to The Washington Post.

This comes hours after Buckingham Palace announced that the Queen is under medical supervision at Balmoral after the doctors expressed their concern over her health.

“Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision,” the official statement from Palace said.

“The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral,” the statement added.

The new British Prime Minister Liz Truss said that the whole country will be “deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime.” “The whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime. My thoughts – and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom – are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time,” UK PM tweeted.

The announcement comes after the Queen postponed the key meeting on Wednesday after the doctors advised her to take a rest, CNN reported.

On Tuesday, Queen Elizabeth II appointed the Conservative Party leader Liz Truss as the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.