R Praggnanandhaa claims Paracin Open ‘A’ chess tournament 2022 title

By ANI Published: Published Date - 11:30 AM, Sun - 17 July 22

Paracin: Indian Young Grandmaster Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa clinched the Paracin Open Group A chess tournament title on Saturday, after netting eight points from nine rounds.

Praggnanandhaa remained unbeaten and finished half a point ahead of Alexandr Predke, who ended up with 7.5 points.

The 16-year-old GM, showcased a blistering form winning his first six games before Predke held on for a draw in the seventh. Later on, he defeated his compatriot and fellow GM Arjun Kalyan in the eighth round and ended the tournament with a draw against Alisher Suleymenov (Kazakhstan) in the ninth and final round.

Praggnanandhaa also claimed victory against fellow Indian WGM Srija Seshadri, Lachezar Yordanov (Bulgaria), Kazybek Nogerbek (Kazakhstan), compatriot Koustav Chatterjee, Arystanbek Urazayev (Kazakhstan).

The Young Grandmaster will be seen as a part of India ‘B’ team in the 44th Chess Olympiad to be held near Chennai from July 28.