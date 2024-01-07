| Rafael Nadal Withdraws From Australian Open With An Injury Just One Tournament Into His Comeback

Nadal said he had concerns over his surgically repaired hip after needing a medical timeout in the third set of his Brisbane International quarterfinal loss to Jordan Thompson

By AP Updated On - 03:39 PM, Sun - 7 January 24

Spain's Rafael Nadal hits a return against Britain's Jack Draper during their men's singles match on day one of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 16, 2023. (Photo by WILLIAM WEST / AFP)

Melbourne: Rafael Nadal has withdrawn from the Australian Open with an injury after playing just a tournament in his comeback from 12 months on the sidelines.

Nadal said he had concerns over his surgically repaired hip after needing a medical timeout in the third set of his Brisbane International quarterfinal loss to Jordan Thompson on Friday.

The 22-time major winner initially said it seemed like more of a muscular problem than the tendon issue that caused him so much pain this time last year.

But, he posted on social media Sunday that scans after he arrived in Melbourne revealed a small tear in the muscle and he was flying back to Spain for treatment.

“Right now, I am not ready to compete at the maximum level (for) 5-sets matches,” he said.

The Australian Open is due to start on January 14 at Melbourne Park.