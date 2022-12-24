Rahul Gandhi attacks BJP, RSS as Bharat Jodo Yatra enters Delhi

"The policies of the BJP and RSS are to spread fear and hatred, we will not allow it. I have opened a shop of love in the hatred market," he said.

By IANS Updated On - 10:26 AM, Sat - 24 December 22

New Delhi: As the Bharat Jodo Yatra entered the national capital on Saturday, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attack on the BJP and RSS, saying that their policies are to spread hate but the common people want harmony.

The yatra, which entered the Badarpur border in the early hours of Saturday, will reach Ashram at 10.30 a.m.

After a short break, the mega walkathon will resume at 1.30 p.m. and reach the Red Fort via Hazrat Nizamuddin and India Gate.

After reaching the Red Fort, Rahul Gandhi will pay tributes at Rajghat, following which the yatra will halt until January 3, 2023.

During the the nine-day break, the containers will be repaired and prepared for the harsh winter in the north, according to Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh.

“Also, many Bharat Yatris will be able to spend time with their families after almost four months. The journey will resume on January 3,” he had said earlier this week.

The yatra will commence from Ghaziabad on January 3 and then from Sanoli Khurd at the Panipat border on January 6.

On this occasion, a massive rally will be organised in Panipat the following day.