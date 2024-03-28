Rahul Gandhi boon for BJP: Anurag Thakur

By Telangana Today Published Date - 28 March 2024, 11:00 PM

Photo: Screen-grabbed from X.

New Delhi: Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Thursday took a swipe at Rahul Gandhi saying the Congress leader was a “boon” for the BJP as his contribution was immense in ensuring the saffron party’s victory.

“There cannot be a bigger boon for the BJP than Rahul Gandhi,” Thakur said at the TimesNow Summit here. The senior BJP leader said he had lots of respect for Rahul Gandhi as he was a “big leader”.

“He spends equal amount of energy in ensuring BJP’s victory as much as we do,” Thakur said. In a dig at Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, Thakur said he was happy that the Congress leader was touring the country instead of travelling to foreign locations.

“But, what did he achieve? The yatra passed through Madhya Pradesh, they lost there. The yatra passed through Chhattisgarh, they lost there. The yatra passed through Rajasthan, they lost there,” Thakur said.

“Now, the Yatra has traversed the entire country. You can only imagine what they are going to lose,” the union minister said.

Thakur wondered why others would tolerate Gandhi when his own party is unable to bear with him.

Thakur also said the BJP will return to power for the third consecutive term with the NDA coalition winning more than 400 seats in the Lok Sabha elections.