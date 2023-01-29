Rajinikanth issues public notice on infringement of rights, warns legal action

By IANS Published Date - 01:32 PM, Sun - 29 January 23

Chennai: South Indian Superstar Rajinikanth has issued a public notice on the infringement of rights, and warned of legal action against those who commercially exploit the actor’s name, image, voice, etc., without taking his consent.

His advocate S. Elambharathi issued a public notice warning civil and criminal proceedings against those who infringe upon the actor’s personality, including his voice, image, name, and other unique behavior of his.

The notice issued on Saturday stated that only the actor has the control over the commercial utilization of his personality, name, voice, image, etc.

The notice also said that several mediums, platforms, product manufacturers were misappropriating his name, image, voice, caricature image, and artistic image, and AI-generated images to create confusion among the public and to entice them to buy certain products or to access the medium through which the actor’s manners were misused.

The notice said, “His charisma and nature as an actor and human being has earned him the title of ‘Superstar’ called by millions and millions of his fans across the world. The sheer proportion of his fan base and his respect across the film industry is unmatched and indisputable. Any damage to his reputation or personal life would entail a great loss to our client.”

It is to be noted that Rajinikanth is presently shooting for the big-budget movie, ‘Jailor’ in which Malayalam superstar Mohanlal is playing a cameo role.